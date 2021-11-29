$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to post $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $14,755,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $163.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

