$10.28 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post $10.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.76 million. Affimed reported sales of $11.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $45.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $680.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.57. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Affimed by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 32.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

