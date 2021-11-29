$109.01 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report $109.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $51.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $408.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $423.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $525.86 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $575.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,605,000 after acquiring an additional 453,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 735,096 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,730,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

BHR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 3,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,120. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.80.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.