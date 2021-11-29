$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce sales of $123.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.20 million and the lowest is $123.00 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $113.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $468.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.62 million to $469.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $538.56 million, with estimates ranging from $531.68 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $29.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $228,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 486,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

