1MillionNFTs Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $145,457.73 and $449,957.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00072976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00095649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,387.40 or 0.07550493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,080.53 or 0.99953724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

