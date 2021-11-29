20,522 Shares in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BIOX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:BIOX opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $618.14 million, a P/E ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

