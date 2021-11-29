2,360 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $4,132,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,669,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,608,424. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DASH opened at $187.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion and a PE ratio of -52.06. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.43.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

