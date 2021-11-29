24,061 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIZE. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $133.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.38. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $106.39 and a one year high of $139.40.

