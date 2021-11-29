$265.65 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce $265.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.10 million to $268.70 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $273.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $534,350 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASB traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,833. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

