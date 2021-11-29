2,757 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

POWI stock opened at $102.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.21 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.41.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,717 shares of company stock worth $1,796,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

