$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

HSIC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 635,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,769. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 331,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 91,183 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

