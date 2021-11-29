3,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 255,330 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 945,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,287,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.