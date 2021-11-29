360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 832,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

