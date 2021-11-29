$37.13 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post sales of $37.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.53 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $28.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $116.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $138.37 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Intersect ENT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $903.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

