395,800 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 395,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.23% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE AEO opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

