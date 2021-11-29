3,995 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $690,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of OGN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.50. 20,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,771. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.