3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the October 31st total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DDDX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,393. 3DX Industries has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.
About 3DX Industries
