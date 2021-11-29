3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the October 31st total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DDDX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,393. 3DX Industries has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

