3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

TGOPY stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. 3i Group has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $9.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

