3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $195.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

MMM stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

