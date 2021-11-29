$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $17.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SUN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE SUN traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $39.73. 3,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

