$4.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce $4.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the highest is $4.09 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.04. 122,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,654. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

