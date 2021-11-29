$406.20 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will report sales of $406.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $377.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.90 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $388.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $150.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $141.25 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,219 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,134. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

