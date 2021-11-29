$430.98 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce $430.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.56 million and the lowest is $429.40 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $283.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,214 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,475 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $19.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $521.28. 182,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.14 and its 200-day moving average is $475.56. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.