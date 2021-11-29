4,793 Shares in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Joint by 195.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JYNT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

