4NEW Price Up 71% Over Last Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $174,339.70 and $4,574.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 71% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00235085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

