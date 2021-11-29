5,368 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Acquired by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 367.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after buying an additional 4,100,942 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,774,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in WNS by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 341,748 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,429,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WNS by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,279,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

