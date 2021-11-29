$6.14 EPS Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $9.39. REGENXBIO reported earnings per share of ($1.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 595.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.97) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

RGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.19. 342,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,448. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.