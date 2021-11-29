60,757 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 629,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after buying an additional 136,429 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.10. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.