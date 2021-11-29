69,743 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.29. 2,262,435 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

