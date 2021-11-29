7,400 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after buying an additional 812,526 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 31.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after buying an additional 782,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telos by 266.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after buying an additional 607,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Telos by 79.7% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,236,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,057,000 after buying an additional 548,379 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telos alerts:

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $461,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,934.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 132,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Telos stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.