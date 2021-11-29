$76.55 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post sales of $76.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.58 million. MP Materials reported sales of $42.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $292.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.08 million to $331.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $414.40 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $538.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $42.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 3.92. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

