$8.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to announce sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.70 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.96 billion to $34.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.96 billion to $37.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.1% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.29. The company had a trading volume of 64,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,353. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.13.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

