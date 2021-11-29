$829.00 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report sales of $829.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $828.00 million and the highest is $830.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $809.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citrix Systems by 61.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after acquiring an additional 231,702 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,835 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.16. 8,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $82.71 and a one year high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

