88mph (MPH) Price Tops $33.37

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and $194,353.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $33.37 or 0.00058330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 415,858 coins and its circulating supply is 398,136 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, "Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. "

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

