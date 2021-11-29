8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) One Day Volume Tops $412,320.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $412,320.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

