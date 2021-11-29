A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $190,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

