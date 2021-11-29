A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Up 194.1% in November

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the October 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $14.54 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.