Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,337 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $126.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $131.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

