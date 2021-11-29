AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.10. 66,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.92. The company has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

