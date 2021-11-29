Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Accel Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ACEL shares. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 114.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 33.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACEL traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $12.51. 15,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,987. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.20.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

