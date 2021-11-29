Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Cut by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Accenture by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $353.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.16. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $374.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.