Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AFIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of AFIB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.20. 3,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $105,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $138,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

