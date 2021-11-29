Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.7% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $18.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $680.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $630.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.53. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $324.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

