Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.9% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $1,245,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 756.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 76.8% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $154.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $161.88. The company has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

