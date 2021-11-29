AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 2,719 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $460.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

