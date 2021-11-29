AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 15,365 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 378.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $422.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

