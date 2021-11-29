AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.4% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 416,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,103,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,591,000 after purchasing an additional 150,889 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 631,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.