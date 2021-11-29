AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $12.74 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,735,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,174,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,877,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $50.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.62. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.