AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,232 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.38% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 459.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 60,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4,897.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $518,000.

AVUS stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63.

