AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) Stake Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AgeX Therapeutics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

AGE opened at $0.72 on Monday. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.19.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE).

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.